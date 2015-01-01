|
Matsel KA, Butler RJ, Malone TR, Hoch MC, Westgate PM, Uhl TL. Sports Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Abstract
CONTEXT: Awareness of important injury risk factors associated with excessive pitching volume has been highlighted in the literature, but injury rates remain high. Shoulder pain in baseball players is associated with various changes in musculoskeletal movements, which presents as measurable impairments throughout the kinetic chain. Baseball coaches and rehabilitation professionals have utilized exercise programs targeting strength and flexibility of the throwing arm to prevent injuries. The purpose of this review is to summarize the current evidence regarding the effectiveness of arm care exercise programs in reducing upper extremity injury rates in adolescent baseball players. EVIDENCE ACQUISITION: A search of electronic databases, including CINAHL with full text, MEDLINE, and SPORTDiscus was conducted to retrieve available articles in English from the years 2010 through 2020. The search terms injury prevention, exercise, and adolescent baseball were used. STUDY DESIGN: Clinical review. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 4.
Language: en
baseball; arm care; injury prevention program