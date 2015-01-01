|
Mohamad M, Tran DQ. J. Constr. Eng. Manage. 2021; 147(1): e04020150.
(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Civil Engineers)
Abstract
Throughout the execution of highway construction projects, inspections are essential for maintaining project quality and ensuring greater traffic safety. Transportation agencies, however, have decreased the frequency of inspections due to current shortages of staffing and funding resources; consequently increasing safety risks and functional failures and reducing performance life. This study proposes a risk-based inspection (RBI) framework for optimizing construction inspections based on criticality. A total of 108 core inspection activities were retrieved from quality assurance (QA) documents. Risk impact (RI) data were collected from experts and a probabilistic risk assessment model was developed. In addition, a fuzzy set (FS) and Bayesian belief network (BBN) were amalgamated into a fuzzy Bayesian belief network (FBBN) for modeling. The FS pertained to the linguistics of the collected data, which could not be represented precisely by probability distribution. The causal relationship among the model variables was converted into a quantitative probability distribution and inferred using the BBN. A case study from the Kansas Department of Transportation was conducted to verify and test the framework.
Language: en