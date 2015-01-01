Abstract

It is known that higher brain dysfunction is examined due to traffic accidents or cerebrovascular disorders. And its incidence is estimated to be 50 to 70 per 100,000 people. It is expected that 80 to 90％ of which should reconsider resuming vehicle driving. As such, the demand for the inspection of vehicle driving resumption for the patients with higher brain dysfunction has increased. For the vehicle driving, attention function to respond to the changing situations is required. Therefore, people with attention deficits are chosen to experiment, who have high occurrence rate among higher brain dysfunction and have the symptoms that attention function decreases in vehicle driving. In this research, by extracting searching the features of attention deficits, it is set as research objective to evaluate the attention function to become a new indicator for vehicle driving resumption. As a proposed system, by acquiring quantitative data which was unmeasurable in the past, we have developed an evaluation support system that can measure the attention function related data all together by a single examination. We implemented Trail Making Test （TMT） into smart device which is used widely in inspection of attention deficits. Furthermore, the method of search is measured using the gaze measuring sensor during the examination. In this paper, we applied the proposed system consisting of three healthy subjects aged of 20's, three 80's and seven attention deficits. In the healthy subject group, there was no difference by aging the way of searching. On the other hand, it is confirmed in attention deficits group that they gaze their hands first after discovering the target object and then gaze at different direction. This is considered as divided or sustained attention is weak and it is done as compensating to their own attention. If this action really happens while driving of vehicle, there is a possibility that correct attention cannot be paid to where it should be. We considered that this is an important factor in driving and concluded that it would be a new indicator for driving correctly.

