Abstract

In recent years, the number of elderly people who have driver's licenses is increasing along with the increasing aging rate of society, and this trend is expected to continue in the future. Relating to this, there is a possibility that accidents caused by erroneous pedal stepping by elderly drivers may increase. While the recent development of automated driving technology and advanced car safety technology can greatly contribute to the reduction of accidents, it takes a long time before vehicles with these technologies are implemented on the roads. Therefore, accident preventive measures have to be considered in tandem with the development of the aforementioned technologies. In this research, we focus on the pedal work of elderly drivers that will be elaborated later. The purpose is to measure and analyze the pedal work during sudden braking, and clarify the cause of accidents. For this purpose, we developed a driving simulator combining virtual reality technology, motion capture technology and head mounted display. Furthermore, by setting virtual pedestrians to jump out suddenly in our experiment setup, we were able to study the characteristics of elderly drivers by analyzing the behaviors of young and elderly drivers when avoiding accidents. The pedal work when a driver brakes is composed of three steps, namely "release the foot from the accelerator", "move the foot to the brake" and "step on the brake". In this thesis, "the time it took the driver to release his foot from the accelerator after the pedestrian jumped into the roadway", "the time it took the driver to move his foot from the accelerator to the brake" and "total locomotion length of the driver's right big toe for 10 seconds after the pedestrian starts crossing" were investigated.



As a result, it was revealed that the ratio of avoidance by braking rather than steering tends to be as high as 60% for elderly people compared to 43% for young people. In addition, the pedal work of elderly at the time of sudden braking was slow and unstable. From the above, we conclude that pedal work which is unsuitable for the vehicle speed is a factor of accidents.





近年、高齢化率の増加に伴い、運転免許証を保有する高齢者が増加しており、今後もこの傾向は続くことが予想されている。このことから、高齢ドライバーによるペダル踏み間違いが原因となる事故が増加する可能性が懸念される。自動運転技術や先進安全技術の発展は、事故の減少に大きく貢献する可能性があるが、サポート機能の備わった車両が普及するまでにはそれなりの年月を要するため、普及と並行して事故防止対策を考えていくことが重要な課題となっている。本研究では、高齢ドライバーのペダルワークに着目し、とくに急ブレーキ時のペダルワークを計測・解析し、事故要因を明らかにすることを目的とした。そのために、バーチャルリアリティ（VR）技術、モーションキャプチャ技術およびhead mounted displayを組み合わせてドライビングシミュレータを開発した。さらに、前方に急に飛び出した歩行者に気づいて事故を回避する際の若年ドライバーおよび高齢ドライバーの行動を計測・解析することで、高齢ドライバーの特徴を明らかにした。ドライバーのブレーキ時のペダルワークには「アクセルから足を離す」「ブレーキへ足を移す」および「ブレーキを踏み込む」の3つのプロセスがある。本論文では、「歩行者が車道に飛び出してからドライバーがアクセルから足を離すまでに要した時間」「ドライバーがアクセルからブレーキに足を移すのに要した時間」および「歩行者が車道に飛び出してからの10秒間のドライバーの右足の総移動軌跡長」について調査した。その結果、操舵よりもブレーキによる回避を選択する割合が、若年者の43％に比べ、高齢者は60％と高い傾向にあることがわかった。さらに、高齢者は急ブレーキ時のペダルワークが遅く、ブレーキの踏み込みも安定しないことが明らかになった。以上から、車両速度に適したペダルワークができていないことが事故要因の一部であると結論する。

