Abstract

In the collision accident of a bicycle and a car, the damage of a cyclist is often severe. In statistical data, 30% of injured people due to bicycle accidents are minors. For these reasons, safety measures for child cyclist are one of the most important tasks for traffic safety. In order to reduce the damage of child bicycle accident, we tried to analyze by actual car crash experiment. From the experiments, we examined the relationship between the behavior of the cyclist at the time of a collision and the head injury. We conducted a collision experiment assuming an accident of encounter with station wagon type car and child bicycle. The bicycle got a 6 years old dummy. The bicycle hit the center part and the side end part of the front face of the car. As a comparative experiment, we conducted a collision experiment with a semi-cab over car and a pedestrian collision experiment. When bicycle collides with the center part of the front of the car, the dummy shoulder and arm come into contact with the car, so that the collision speed between the dummy head and the vehicle is low. Therefore, the value of Head Injury Criterion （HIC） was low. A bicycle hits the side end of the front of the car, the dummy body rotates at the time of a collision. As a result, the back of the dummy comes into contact with the part with high rigidity. It shows high HIC value. The value of HIC due to the collision between the road surface and the dummy greatly affects the dummy falling posture. The dummy falls from the foot, the HIC becomes low. On the other hand, when the dummy falls off the head, the HIC value becomes very high.





自転車と自動車の衝突事故は、自転車乗員の被害が重篤になることが多い。また、統計データによると負傷者の3割が未成年者である。このようなことから、交通安全において子どもの自転車事故への安全対策が重大な課題の一つとなっている。本研究では、子どもの自転車事故の被害低減のために、実車を用いた衝突実験を行い、衝突部位による自転車乗員の挙動の違いと頭部傷害値の差について検討した。衝突実験は、ステーションワゴン型の普通自動車と子ども自転車の出会い頭事故を想定して実施した。子ども自転車は、6歳児ダミー人形（以下、ダミー）を乗車させたタイヤサイズ20inchの車両を使用した。自転車の衝突位置は、自動車前面の中央部分および側端部とした。自動車は自転車との衝突直前に制動を行った。自動車前面の中央部に自転車が衝突する場合には、肩や腕の緩衝作用によって頭部と自動車の衝突速度が低くなり、頭部傷害基準値（head injury criterion；HIC）が低くなった。自動車前面の側端部に自転車が衝突する場合には、衝突時にダミーの身体が回転し、後頭部が高剛性のエプロンレインフォースメントに接触するため高いHICの値を示した。路面との衝突によるHICの値は、ダミーがどのような姿勢で落下するかに大きく影響している。足部から落下した場合にはHICは低くなるが、頭部から落下した場合には非常に高いHICの値を示した。

Language: ja