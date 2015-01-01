|
Toda H, Ogura T. J. Jpn. Counc. Traffic Sci. 2019; 18(2): 28-34.
子ども自転車の出会い頭事故における頭部傷害の衝突部位による影響
(Copyright © 2019, The Japanese Council of Traffic Science)
In the collision accident of a bicycle and a car, the damage of a cyclist is often severe. In statistical data, 30% of injured people due to bicycle accidents are minors. For these reasons, safety measures for child cyclist are one of the most important tasks for traffic safety. In order to reduce the damage of child bicycle accident, we tried to analyze by actual car crash experiment. From the experiments, we examined the relationship between the behavior of the cyclist at the time of a collision and the head injury. We conducted a collision experiment assuming an accident of encounter with station wagon type car and child bicycle. The bicycle got a 6 years old dummy. The bicycle hit the center part and the side end part of the front face of the car. As a comparative experiment, we conducted a collision experiment with a semi-cab over car and a pedestrian collision experiment. When bicycle collides with the center part of the front of the car, the dummy shoulder and arm come into contact with the car, so that the collision speed between the dummy head and the vehicle is low. Therefore, the value of Head Injury Criterion （HIC） was low. A bicycle hits the side end of the front of the car, the dummy body rotates at the time of a collision. As a result, the back of the dummy comes into contact with the part with high rigidity. It shows high HIC value. The value of HIC due to the collision between the road surface and the dummy greatly affects the dummy falling posture. The dummy falls from the foot, the HIC becomes low. On the other hand, when the dummy falls off the head, the HIC value becomes very high.
Language: ja
child bicycle; crossing accident; head injury; 出会い頭事故; 子ども自転車; 頭部傷害