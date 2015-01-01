SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gould S, McLachlan F, McDonald B. J. Sport Soc. Iss. 2021; 45(1): 39-59.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0193723520928594

Wild swimming is currently experiencing a surge in popularity as people avowedly attempt to reconnect with the natural world. Previous research has positioned wild swimming as a solitary pursuit whereby individuals retreat from society to connect with or overcome nature and better themselves. This article draws on an ethnographic examination of a wild swimming group in Australia and reveals that while being in nature and personal fulfillment are key motivations for these wild swimmers, it is the social interactions that facilitate a deep engagement with their local "bluespace." We argue that rather than swimming away from the world, by "wayfaring" together these swimmers become connected to their environment, and each other, simultaneously. Such findings indicate potential social, health, and environmental benefits of collective wild swimming.


Australia; bluespace; Ingold; swimming

