Abstract

In this paper a throw distance model for vehicle-cyclist collisions is presented, based on a deterministic approach with a cyclist mass point representation. Vehicle-cyclist collisions are characterized by three distinct impacts, which determine the entirety of the cyclist's kinematics, also throw distance implicitly. Cyclist kinematics are analyzed by breaking down the motion into multiple phases and assessing the corresponding distance travelled by the cyclist for each phase. The model takes into account massic and cyclist launch parameters, as well as road declivity and ground friction. The verification of the model was carried out in two methods. First, model output data was compared with the results of three real-scale crash-tests performed in a rear impact typology. Secondly, a multibody model was generated for two of the carried-out crash-tests and used to simulate collisions at different vehicle impact velocities (4.1 ∼ 27.8 m/s). Input data for the model was extracted from each simulation and used to compare the results yielded by the model and the multibody software. A comparison between model output data and available field data was also undertaken.

