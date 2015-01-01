Abstract

This paper is about test procedure development of a 4 year project regarding V2X based cooperative safety systems. The project was the first major cooperative safety research project which was led by automotive industry side in Korea. The paper includes a brief introduction of the overall project, basic warning logics, detail test procedures, and some part of test results. The scope of the project include UTIS(Urban Traffic Information Systems) and WAVE dual communication RSE, dual communication OBD, 6 urban area cooperative safety services and test procedures. 10 organizations participated to develop RSE, OBD, Antenna, cooperative services and testbed. KATECH developed the testbed and test procedures. The devices and services are well developed, and the participating companies are now directly working with OEMs for commercialization. All the test procedures are now in KATECH standard test procedure document. For EEBL service, the developed system functions and test procedures are proposed as a ISO standard. The EEBL is published as ISO 20901 EEBL (Emergency Electric Brake Light) systems in May 2020. The author Si-bok Yu is the work item leader for this ISO standard.

Language: en