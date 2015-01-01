Abstract

Background and Objectives: The Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) has the third highest road traffic fatality rate in the world. This article evaluates the epidemiology of road injuries and some of its main control factors in Iran and compares them with other countries of the EMR.



Methods: This study was conducted to analyze and compare traffic injuries resulting in mortality using secondary data. Data from 175 countries and 19 members of the EMR were analyzed in this study. A review study was designed to provide policy options to improve the status of the measures.



Results: Mortality from traffic injuries in the region according to road users was 39% for four-wheelers, 34% for pedestrians, 15% for two-wheelers, 2% for cyclists and 10% for other users. The traffic-related mortality rate was higher for users of four-wheel motorcycles and pedestrians in the EMR compared to the global average. Moreover, deaths from traffic injuries in users of four-wheel vehicles and two-wheelers in Iran were higher than the regional average.



Conclusion: Although Iran and EMR member states have implemented some important preventive measures recommended by the World Health Organization, significant efforts are still needed to optimize the enforcement of existing road safety laws. Sufficient attention should be paid to the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists that comprise about 50% of all road traffic fatality.

Keywords: Traffic injuries, Iran, Eastern Mediterranean, Fatality

Language: fa