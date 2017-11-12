Abstract

Background and Objectives: On 12 November 2017, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Kermanshah Province. Explaining the challenges and needs of the victims in such circumstances can be an important source of information for future planning and better management of such conditions. Thus, the purpose of this study was to explain the challenges and needs of the earthquake victims.



Methods: This study was a qualitative study. Twenty-nine semi-structured interviews were conducted with managers, policymakers, and health and emergency relief providers in earthquake areas, and 10 focused group discussions were held with earthquake victims from December to February 2016. The data were analyzed using conventional content analysis.



Results: The needs and challenges in Kermanshah earthquake were classified into three periods after the earthquake: 1. Challenges and needs in the first few days with three sub-categories including management, rescue services, and urgent care, 2- Challenges and needs in the first few weeks after the earthquake with three sub-categories including housing and emergency assistance, public health services, and access to health care; and 3. Needs and challenges in several months after the earthquake with four sub-categories including economic, social, infrastructural and health service needs.



Conclusion: Lack of unity of command was the main challenge in this earthquake. Another point was the health needs of victim earthquakes over time. Therefore, dispatching of aid forces to the affected areas during natural disasters should be based on planning and needs.



Keywords: Earthquake, Kermanshah, Challenges, Needs, Disaster management

Language: fa