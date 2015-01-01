Abstract

Current methods of analyzing data from naturalistic driving studies provide important insights into real-world safety-related driving behaviors, but are limited in the depth of information they currently offer. Driving measures are frequently collapsed to summary levels across the study period, excluding more fine-grained differences such as changes that occur from trip to trip. By retaining trip-specific data, it is possible to quantify how much a driver differs from trip to trip (within-person variability) in addition to how he or she differs from other drivers (between-person variability). To the authors' knowledge, the current study is the first to use multilevel modeling to quantify variability in distracted driving behavior in a naturalistic dataset of older drivers. The current study demonstrates the utility of examining within-person variability in a naturalistic driving dataset of 68 older drivers across two weeks. First, multilevel models were conducted for three distracted driving behaviors to distinguish within-person variability from between-person variability in these behaviors. A high percentage of variation in distracted driving behaviors was attributable to within-person differences, indicating that drivers' behaviors varied more across their own driving trips than from other drivers (ICCs =.93). Then, to demonstrate the utility of personal characteristics in predicting daily driving behavior, a hypothetical model is presented using simulated daily sleep duration from the previous night to predict distracted driving behavior the following day. The current study demonstrates substantial variability in driving behaviors within an older adult sample and the promise of individual characteristics to provide better prediction of driving behaviors relevant to safety, which can be applied in investigations of current naturalistic driving datasets and in designing future studies.

