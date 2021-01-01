|
Citation
|
McCahill J, Schallig W, Stebbins J, Prescott R, Theologis T, Harlaar J. Gait Posture 2021; 85: 84-87.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In three-dimensional gait analysis, anatomical axes are defined by and therefore sensitive to marker placement. Previous analysis of the Oxford Foot Model (OFM) has suggested that the axes of the hindfoot are most sensitive to marker placement on the posterior aspect of the heel. Since other multi-segment foot models also use a similar marker, it is important to find methods to place this as accurately as possible. The aim of this pilot study was to test two different 'jigs' (anatomical alignment devices) against eyeball marker placement to improve reliability of heel marker placement and calculation of hindfoot angles using the OFM.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Kinematics; Foot model; Hindfoot