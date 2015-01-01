Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to identify the characteristics of suicidal ideation (SI), suicidal plan (SP), and suicide attempt (SA) in patients who had survived suicide attempts.



METHODS: In a one-year cross-sectional design in Khorasan Razavi province, all suicide attempters who were referred to urban and rural health care centers, hospital's emergency rooms and agreed to participate in the study were included. The previous twelve-month SI, SP and lifelong SA (prior to the current suicide attempt) were obtained.



RESULTS: The mean age of 856 included individuals was 24.2±8.3 years. The majority (652,76.4%) were females. Half of them were first-time suicide attempters. The mean age of first SI was 22±7.7; SP 22±7.9; and SA 22.2±8 years. The twelve-month prevalence of SI and SP prior to the current suicide attempt was 30% and 26.7%, respectively. Males, unlettered, wedded, and employees were significantly older at their first time SI, SP, and SA (all p less than 0.001). SI (25,44.6%), SP(25,47.2%) and SA(34,75.6%) were more prevalent in widow/divorced individuals(all p-values less than 0.02). SI (OR=53.4,CI95%=33.6-85) increased the risk of SP, and SP(OR=6.7,CI95%=4.5-9.9) increased the risk of SA.



CONCLUSIONS: SI seems to be a more important predictor of suicide compared to SP, however, the fact that a significant number of attempters had not any previous detectable suicidal ideation or plan, indicates particular clinical considerations. We need to have some presuppositions about the factors leading to unplanned and unthoughtful suicide attempts.

Language: en