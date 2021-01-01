Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine magnet foreign body injuries in pediatric patients utilizing the National Poison Data System (NPDS), the data warehouse for poison control centers in the United States. We sought to report demographic data, outcome data, and case trends between 2008 and 2019. STUDY DESIGN: We conducted a retrospective analysis of the NPDS for patients under 19 years of age with a magnet "exposure," which poison centers define as an ingestion, inhalation, injection or dermal exposure to a poison.



RESULTS: A total of 5,738 magnet exposures were identified. Most were male (3,169; 55%), <6 years old (3,572; 62%), with an unintentional injury (4,828; 84%). There were 222 patients (3.9%) with a confirmed medical "effect," defined as signs, symptoms and clinical findings not including therapeutic interventions (e.g. endoscopy). There was a 33% decrease in cases from 418 (2008 to 2011) to 281 per year (2012 to 2017) after high-powered magnet sets were removed from the market. Calls subsequently increased 444% to 1,249 per year (2018 to 2019) after high-powered magnet sets re-entered the market. Cases from 2018 and 2019 increased across all age groups and account for 39% of magnet cases since 2008.



CONCLUSION: Significant increases in magnet injuries correspond to time periods in which high-powered magnet sets were sold, including a 444% increase since 2018. These results reflect the increased need for preventative or legislative efforts.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en