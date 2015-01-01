Abstract

This retrospective chart review aimed to report the incidence and characteristics of intentional suspected suicide among 13-19 year olds reported to the Georgia Poison Center (GPC) and compared nationally from 2009-2018. Of the 19,733 cases reported to the GPC, 74.9% were females. The total number of cases more than doubled from 2009 to 2018, increasing annually by 10%. Majority (90.1%) of the cases occurred in the home and 60.4% of the cases resulted in either no effect or minor effect. More than half (66.5%) of the cases involved only one substance. Pharmaceuticals made up 94.5% of the substances used, with analgesics accounting for 42.10% and antidepressants at 20.77%. A significant difference was found in substances used between males and females (p <.001). Females were more likely to use analgesics (45.17% vs. 32.90%) and males were more likely to use sedatives/hypnotics/antipsychotics (20.45% vs. 13.58%). While the majority of the GPC patients were females, the GPC was more likely to have fewer female patients (74.7% vs 75.7%) and more male patients (25.3% vs 24.3%) than other poison centers. Intentional suspected suicide exposures by poisoning is on the rise and higher among females, demonstrating a need for strengthened intervention and prevention strategies.

