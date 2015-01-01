SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Said CM, McGinley JL, Szoeke C, Workman B, Hill KD, Wittwer JE, Woodward M, Liew D, Churilov L, Bernhardt J, Morris ME. BMC Geriatr. 2021; 21(1): e90.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12877-021-02016-0

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Older people are often admitted for rehabilitation to improve walking, yet not everyone improves. The aim of this study was to determine key factors associated with a positive response to hospital-based rehabilitation in older people.

METHODS: This was a secondary data analysis from a multisite randomized controlled trial. Older people (n= 198, median age 80.9 years, IQR 76.6- 87.2) who were admitted to geriatric rehabilitation wards with a goal to improve walking were recruited. Participants were randomized to receive additional daily physical therapy focused on mobility (n = 99), or additional social activities (n = 99). Self-selected gait speed was measured on admission and discharge. Four participants withdrew. People who changed gait speed ≥0.1 m/s were classified as 'responders' (n = 130); those that changed <0.1m/s were classified as 'non-responders' (n = 64). Multivariable logistic regression explored the association of six pre-selected participant factors (age, baseline ambulation status, frailty, co-morbidities, cognition, depression) and two therapy factors (daily supervised upright activity time, rehabilitation days) and response.

RESULTS: Responding to rehabilitation was associated with the number of days in rehabilitation (OR 1.04; 95% CI 1.00 to 1.08; p =.039) and higher Mini Mental State Examination scores (OR 1.07, 95% CI 1.00 - 1.14; p =.048). No other factors were found to have association with responding to rehabilitation.

CONCLUSION: In older people with complex health problems or multi-morbidities, better cognition and a longer stay in rehabilitation were associated with a positive improvement in walking speed. Further research to explore who best responds to hospital-based rehabilitation and what interventions improve rehabilitation outcomes is warranted. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry ACTRN12613000884707; ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT01910740.


Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Hospitalization; Rehabilitation; Exercise therapy; Mobility limitation

