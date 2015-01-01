Abstract

Parents of children with psychiatric disorders who are hospitalized in a psychiatric unit often experience family burden. Family burden has been found to be affected by many variables related to parents' personal traits and ways of reacting to the disorder. The current study examined the association between information coping styles (monitoring and blunting) and family burden, among parents of children who were hospitalized in a day care unit. The possible role of self-stigma as a mediator between coping style and family burden and the role of self-concealment as a moderator between coping style and self-stigma were examined. A total of 41 parents completed questionnaires assessing their levels of self-stigma, information coping style, self-concealment, and family burden. Self-stigma was found to mediate the positive association between the monitoring coping style and family burden. Moreover, a moderation effect of self-concealment was found, indicating that monitoring parents suffered from higher levels of self-stigma particularly if they had a high tendency toward self-concealment. Taking into account parents' information, coping style, self-stigma, and self-concealment can help professionals tailor family interventions according to parents' diverse needs. A monitoring coping style may not be beneficial especially when combined with concealment, suggesting the need to promote other coping styles.

Language: en