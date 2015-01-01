SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cheung T, Lam SC, Lee PH, Xiang YT, Yip PSF. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e588781.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2020.588781

PMID

33519545

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a detrimental impact on individuals' psychological well-being; however, a multi-country comparison on the prevalence of suicidal ideation due to the virus is still lacking.

OBJECTIVES: To examine the prevalence and correlates of suicidal ideation among the general population across 10 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study which used convenience sampling and collected data by conducting an online survey. Participants were sourced from 10 Eastern and Western countries. The Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) was used to measure the outcome variable of suicidal ideation. Ordinal regression analysis was used to identify significant predictors associated with suicidal ideation.

RESULTS: A total of 25,053 participants (22.7% male) were recruited.

RESULTS from the analysis showed that the UK and Brazil had the lowest odds of suicidal ideation compared to Macau (p < 0.05). Furthermore, younger age, male, married, and differences in health beliefs were significantly associated with suicidal ideation (p < 0.05).

CONCLUSIONS: The findings highlight the need for joint international collaboration to formulate effective suicide prevention strategies in a timely manner and the need to implement online mental health promotion platforms. In doing so, the potential global rising death rates by suicide during the pandemic can be reduced.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; suicidal ideation; mental health promotion; multi-country; PHQ-9 = Patient Health Questionnaire

