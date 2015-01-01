SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oyetunji TP, Arafat SMY, Famori SO, Akinboyewa TB, Afolami M, Ajayi MF, Kar SK. Gen. Psychiatr. 2021; 34(1): e100347.

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/gpsych-2020-100347

33521558

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a global public health problem and Nigeria is one of the epicentres of suicide in the world. However, there is a dearth of research exploring the epidemiological aspects of suicide in Nigeria.

AIM: To examine the demographic information and precipitating events for suicides in Nigeria by analysing the contents of newspaper reports of suicide.

METHODS: We searched, collected, and analysed published news reports about suicide from 10 English newspapers in Nigeria. A total of 350 suicide reports were assessed between January 2010 and December 2019 after screening and sorting.

RESULTS: The mean (SD) age of the reported cases was 36.33 (15.48) years. Majority of the reported cases were male (80.6%), married (51.8%), students (33.6%), living in a semi-urban area (40.3%) and among the age group of 25-34 (25.3%). Hanging (48.6%) and poisoning (32.2%) were the most commonly reported methods of suicide. Financial constraints and marital conflicts were most commonly assumed precipitating factors.

CONCLUSION: This study suggests that being male, married, or living in semi-urban areas are associated with suicide in Nigeria. Further community-based studies are warranted to generalise the findings and adopt appropriate preventive strategies.


risk factors; suicide; methods

