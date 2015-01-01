|
Mudi H, Dutse U, Belaid L, Ansari U, Omer K, Gidado Y, Baba MC, Mahdi A, Andersson N, Cockcroft A. Glob. Health Promot. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Union for Health Promotion and Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Maternal and newborn child health are priority concerns in Bauchi State, northern Nigeria. Increased male involvement in reproductive health is recommended by the World Health Organization. A trial of a program of universal home visits to pregnant women and their spouses, with an intention to increase male involvement in pregnancy and childbirth, showed improvements in actionable risk factors and in maternal morbidity. We used a narrative technique to explore experiences of the visits and their effect on gender roles and dynamics within the households.
narratives; decision-making; thematic analysis; gender dynamics; gender roles; gender transformative interventions; male involvement; maternal and newborn child health