Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to describe the factors associated with mortality by suicide among working women focusing on work-related factors.



METHODS: The study population consisted in all Swiss residents recorded in the 1990 and/or the 2000 compulsory national censuses and were linked to emigration and mortality registers. We selected all women aged 18-65 and at work at the official census dates. Following work-related variables were available: socio-economic status, weekly hours of work, the sector of activity and the job title coded according to the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO). The risk of suicide was modelled using negative binomial regression.



RESULTS: The cohort comprised 1,771,940 women and 2526 deaths by suicide corresponding to 24.9 million person-years. The most significant non-occupational predictors of suicide were age, period, civil status, religion, nationality and geographical regions. Adjusted on these factors, part-time work was associated with increased suicide rates. According to job codes, health and social activities, in particular care-worker had the highest suicide risks.



CONCLUSION: Suicide among working women depended on work-related factors even taking into account other socio-demographic factors.

Language: en