Abstract

This study aimed to assess the feasibility of recruiting injured pedestrians from the emergency department of a major trauma centre, using an in-depth interview shortly post collision. Convenience sampling was used to prospectively recruit injured pedestrians from the Alfred Hospital Emergency and Trauma Centre. Of the 102 injured pedestrians, 39 met eligibility criteria and of these, 30 (77%) consented and completed the questionnaire. Over half of the collisions occurred at an intersection (57%), and of these the most common pre-impact vehicle manoeuvre was a vehicle turning into the street the pedestrian was crossing. In-depth interview during the early post-crash period was a feasible and effective method of collecting detailed data in an accessible sample. However, only 38% of patients met eligibility criteria. To enhance representativeness, supplementing interview data with police-reported crash data, recruiting from hospital wards and crash location assessment is recommended.

