Citation
Webber SC, Wener P, MacDonald LL, Tittlemier BJ, Hahn F, Cooper JE. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
To measure and compare distress in entry-level masters occupational therapy (OT) and physical therapy (PT) students; to evaluate distress levels relative to existing data; and to explore factors that cause stress, effects of stress, and coping strategies. Participants: Ninety-eight OT and PT students (75 females, 23 males) from two cohorts at a Canadian university.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; health education; stress; depression; Anxiety