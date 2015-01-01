|
Sapara A, Shalaby R, Osiogo F, Hrabok M, Gusnowski A, Vuong W, Surood S, Urichuk L, Greenshaw AJ, Agyapong VIO. J. Ment. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation can be triggered or exacerbated by psychosocial stressors including natural disasters and pandemics. AIMS: This study investigated prevalence rates and demographic and clinical correlates of self-reported passive death wishes and thoughts of self-harm among Canadians subscribing to Text4Hope; a daily supportive text message program.
Keywords
self-harm; anxiety; COVID-19; passive death wish; quarantine