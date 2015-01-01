SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sapara A, Shalaby R, Osiogo F, Hrabok M, Gusnowski A, Vuong W, Surood S, Urichuk L, Greenshaw AJ, Agyapong VIO. J. Ment. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa Healthcare)

DOI

10.1080/09638237.2021.1875417

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation can be triggered or exacerbated by psychosocial stressors including natural disasters and pandemics. AIMS: This study investigated prevalence rates and demographic and clinical correlates of self-reported passive death wishes and thoughts of self-harm among Canadians subscribing to Text4Hope; a daily supportive text message program.

METHODS: A survey link was sent out to Text4Hope subscribers. Demographic information was captured and clinical data collected using the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS), Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7-item (GAD-7) scale, and Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9). Data were analysed with descriptive analysis, the chi-square test, and logistic regression.

RESULTS: Responders showed an increase in prevalence rates for passive death wish and thoughts of self-harm compared to baseline Canadian statistics on suicidality. Responders aged ⩽25years, Indigenous, had less than high school education, unemployed, single, living with family, with increased anxiety, disordered sleep, and recent concerns about germs and contamination were at greatest risk.

CONCLUSIONS: Our results indicate that suicidal thoughts may have increased in the general population as a result of COVID-19 and signals an urgent need for public education on appropriate health seeking methods and increased access to mental and social support especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and its immediate aftermath.


Language: en

Keywords

self-harm; anxiety; COVID-19; passive death wish; quarantine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print