Abstract

The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson's disease (PD) and related mobility issues places a serious burden on healthcare systems. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the urgent need for better tools to manage chronic conditions remotely, as regular access to clinics may be problematic. Digital health technology in the form of remote monitoring with body-worn sensors offers significant opportunities for transforming research and revolutionizing the clinical management of PD. Significant efforts are being invested in the development and validation of digital outcomes to support diagnosis and track motor and mobility impairments "off-line". Imagine being able to remotely assess your patient, understand how well they are functioning, evaluate the impact of any recent medication/intervention, and identify the need for urgent follow-up because things are changing? This could offer new pragmatic solutions for personalized care and clinical research. So the question remains: how close are we to achieving this? Here, we describe the state-of-the-art based on representative papers published between 2017 and 2020. We focus on remote (i.e., real-world, daily-living) monitoring of PD using body-worn sensors (e.g., accelerometers, inertial measurement units) for assessing motor symptoms and their complications. Despite the tremendous potential, existing challenges exist (e.g., validity, regulatory) that are preventing the widespread clinical adoption of body-worn sensors as a digital outcome. We propose a roadmap with clear recommendations for addressing these challenges and future directions to bring us closer to the implementation and widespread adoption of this important way of improving the clinical care, evaluation, and monitoring of PD.

