Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Physical performance in older men has been reported in analyses with veterans and in disease-based cohort research. Studies examining gait performance among older monks, however, are narrow. The purpose of this study was to analyze the impact of a recent fall on gait ability in a cohort of Benedictine and Trappist monks in 4 US monastic communities. The second aim was to analyze physical activity and a recent fall as predictive markers of 2 constructs of gait performance.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, 53 Benedictine and Trappist monks over 60 (x = 74.7 ± 7.6; range: 61-94 years) completed a basic sociodemographic and fall history profile, the Timed Up and Go (TUG) Test, Dynamic Gait Index (DGI) and the Physical Activity Scale for the Elderly (PASE).



RESULTS: Demographic profiles revealed that 10% of participants had fallen over the past 3 months; in addition, those who had fallen were more likely to limit activities because of fear of falling (P = .005). Monks who had fallen over the past 3 months demonstrated significantly poorer TUG (12.6 ± 2.1 vs 10.5 ± 1.8; P = .01) and DGI (17.2 ± 5.3 vs 22.3 ± 2.3; P < .001) scores. There was a significant association between physical activity and both the TUG (-0.55; P < .001) and DGI (64; P < .001). Multiple regression models demonstrated that physical activity and a fall in the past 3 months predicted 24% of the variance in the TUG (P < .001) and 46% of the variance in the DGI (P < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: Gait performance is linked to a recent fall episode among older monks. Predictive determinants of functional mobility (TUG) and superimposing tasks on the gait cycle (DGI) include recent fall history and physical activity. Appropriate health promotion activities can be aligned with these lifestyle attributes in monastic communities.

