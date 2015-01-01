Abstract

As recognition of the neurological consequences of concussions and head impact exposure (HIE) has grown, most sport governing bodies have begun implementing reforms to prevent concussions and reduce exposure to head impacts. While many sports have focused on rules, penalties, and equipment, football has seen the greatest gains not by changing how the game is played, but how it is practiced. Therefore, there are significant policy implications of the study by McCrea et al1 into where college football players experience concussions and HIEs...

Language: en