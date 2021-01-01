Abstract

The objective of this article is to present a literature review concerning the psychiatric consequences associated with the Covid 19 pandemic, in the pediatric population. This review is realized with Pubmed Database, using Covid 19, Coronavirus, child, children, adolescent, mental health, psychiatric or psychological consequences as keywords. We propose to present an inventory of current research based on three factors: fear linked to the pandemic, the consequences of the stay-at-home confinement, and the risks of cumulative trauma. We will present three clinical vignettes of children who were followed during the health crisis following the development of symptoms related to the health situation. We will end with some perspectives on the management of the health crisis by child and adolescent psychiatry services.

Language: fr