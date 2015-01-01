Abstract

PURPOSE: To study the epidemiology of inpatient open globe injuries (OGI) in the United States (US).



METHODS: This was a retrospective cohort study of patients with a primary diagnosis of OGI in the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) from 2009 to 2015. Sociodemographic characteristics, including age, gender, race, ethnicity, insurance, and income were stratified for comparison. Annual prevalence rates were calculated using 2010 US Census data. Statistical analysis included Chi-square tests, ANCOVA, and Tukey tests.



RESULTS: A total of 6,821 US inpatient hospital discharge records met inclusion/exclusion criteria. The estimated national prevalence of OGI during the 5-year period from 2009 to 2015 was 34,061 (95% confidence interval [CI] 31,445-36,677). The overall annual prevalence rate was 1.58 per 100,000 per year (CI 1.56-1.59). Overall, average annual prevalence rates were highest among patients 85 years or older (7.72, CI 6.95-8.49), on Medicare (3.92, CI 3.84-4.00), males (2.28, CI 2.25-2.30), African Americans (2.38, CI 2.32-2.44), and Native Americans (1.80, CI 1.62-2.00). OGI rates were lowest among Whites (1.21, CI 1.19-1.22), females (0.89, CI 0.87-0.91), those with private insurance (0.84, CI 0.82-0.86), and Asians (0.69, CI 0.64-0.74). Being in the lowest income quartile was a risk factor for OGI (p < .05).



CONCLUSIONS: Inpatient OGIs disproportionately affected those over 85, young males, elderly females, patients of African-American descent, on Medicare, and in the lowest income quartile. Additionally, children and young children had lower rates of OGI compared to adolescents. Further studies should delineate causes for socioeconomic differences in OGI rates to guide future public health measures.

