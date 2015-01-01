SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Knaappila N, Marttunen M, Fröjd S, Lindberg N, Kaltiala-Heino R. Scand. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Psychol. 2019; 7: 52-59.

(Copyright © 2019, Psychiatric Research Unit, Region Zealand, Publisher Exeley)

10.21307/sjcapp-2019-008

33520768

BACKGROUND: Scientific literature suggests that the prevalence of delinquency amongst adolescents has decreased internationally in past decades. However, whether this change is consistent across all socioeconomic groups has not yet been studied.

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to examine changes in delinquency amongst Finnish adolescents according to socioeconomic status between 2000 and 2015.

METHOD: A population-based school survey was conducted biennially amongst 14-16-year-old Finns between 2000 and 2015 (n = 761,278). Distributions for delinquency and socioeconomic adversities (low parental education, not living with both parents and parental unemployment in the past year) were calculated using crosstabs. Associations between delinquency, time, and socioeconomic adversities were studied using binomial logistic regression results shown by odds ratios with 95 % confidence intervals.

RESULTS: Delinquency was positively associated with all three socioeconomic adversities studied and cumulative socioeconomic adversity. Although the prevalence of delinquency varied only slightly between 2000 and 2015 in the overall population, it increased significantly amongst adolescents with most socioeconomic adversities.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings indicate that socioeconomic differences in delinquency have increased amongst Finnish adolescents in past decades. Delinquency prevention and intervention programs should take socioeconomic adversities into account.


Language: en

Adolescent; socioeconomic factors; delinquency; surveys and questionnaires

