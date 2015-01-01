|
Citation
Nadorff MR, DeShong HL, Golding S, Cerel J, McDaniel CJ, Pate AR, Kelley K, Walgren MD. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: We expand upon previous research examining the prevalence of exposure to suicide deaths by comparing these to natural and accidental deaths. Furthermore, we examine whether participants are more apt to lie about the cause of death for a suicide than for an accidental or natural death.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide exposure; accidental death exposure; natural death exposure