Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The relationship between explicit nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior and implicit identification with NSSI is important to understand considering the under-reported nature of NSSI and the subsequent elevated risk of more severe NSSI. It was expected that implicit assessment of NSSI at baseline would be associated with past-year NSSI frequency assessed at baseline and that it would more strongly associate with NSSI frequency than self-reported future likelihood of NSSI at a 6-month follow-up.



METHOD: Data were collected from 420 young adults (mean age = 19; 83% women, 87% White) with recent NSSI at baseline, and 324 were assessed at 6-month follow-up. Participants completed self-report measures and the Self-Injury Implicit Association Task (SI-IAT) at each time point.



RESULTS: Baseline implicit NSSI scores significantly predicted NSSI frequency at baseline but not at 6-month follow-up. However, explicit ratings were strongly and significantly associated with future NSSI frequency.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that although implicit identification with oneself and NSSI is important to understand, there are limitations regarding the possible utility of the SI-IAT in predicting future NSSI engagement and further research is needed to fully understand why NSSI continues to be such a strong predictor of future NSSI behavior, and suicidal ideation and behavior.

