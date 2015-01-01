|
Powers JT, Brausch AM, Muehlenkamp JJ. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The relationship between explicit nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior and implicit identification with NSSI is important to understand considering the under-reported nature of NSSI and the subsequent elevated risk of more severe NSSI. It was expected that implicit assessment of NSSI at baseline would be associated with past-year NSSI frequency assessed at baseline and that it would more strongly associate with NSSI frequency than self-reported future likelihood of NSSI at a 6-month follow-up.
