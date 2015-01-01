Abstract

BACKGROUND: The protective role of helmet accessories in moderating stress load generated by explosion shock waves of explosive devices is usually neglected.



OBJECTIVE: In the presented study, the protective role of the helmet chinstrap against the impulse and overpressure experienced by the maxillofacial region were examined.



METHODS: The explosion shock wave and skull interaction were investigated under three different configurations: (1) unprotected skull, (2) skull with helmet (3) skull with helmet and chinstrap. For this purpose, a 3D finite element model (FEM) was constructed to mimic the investigated biomechanics module. Three working conditions were set according to different explosive charges and distances to represent different load conditions. Case 1: 500 mg explosive trinitrotoluene (TNT), 3 cm, case 2: 1000 mg TNT, 3 cm, and case 3: 1000 mg TNT and 6 cm distance to the studied object. The explosion effect was discussed by examining the shock wave stress flow pattern. Three points were selected on the skull and the stress curve of each point position were illustrated for each case study.



RESULTS: The results showed that the helmet chinstrap can reduce the explosive injuries and plays a protective role in the maxillofacial region, especially for the mandible.

