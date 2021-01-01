Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the association between sleep duration and mild cognitive impairment(MCI) in people aged 55 and above in 4 provinces of China.



METHODS: A stratified multi-stage cluster random sampling method was adopted. From May to August 2018 in 32 survey districts and counties in 4 provinces of Hebei, Zhejiang, Shaanxi, and Hunan, 5334 55-year-old and older persons who met the inclusion criteria were randomly selected. Among them, there were 2362 males and 2972 females, with an average age of(67. 43±7. 48) years. A questionnaire survey was conducted to collect their basic information, lifestyle, disease history, sleep duration, etc. MCI were screened based on the Montreal cognitive assessment(MoCA). Multivariate Logistic regression was used to analyze the association between sleep duration and MCI.



RESULTS: 16. 76% of them slept for less than 7. 0 hours, 19. 10% of the middle-aged and elderly people slept for 9 hours or more, and 36. 24% of them were found to be MCI. After adjusted the area, age, gender, education level, work status, family monthly income per capita, smoking, drinking, physical activity, meditation time, depression, hypertension, diabetes, myocardial infarction and stroke, the result of multivariate Logistic regression analysis shown that, compared with 7. 0-7. 9 hours of sleep, the risk of MCI among middle-aged and elderly people over 55 years old with <6. 0 hours and 8. 0-8. 9 hours of sleep were 1. 417 times(95%CI 1. 012-1. 984)and 1. 191 times(95%CI 1. 001-1. 418)of the former, respectively, and the differences were statistically significant(P<0. 05). The risk of men suffering from MCI for sleep duration <6. 0 hours was 2. 083 times(95%CI 1. 145-3. 789)that of the former, and the risk of women suffering from MCI for sleep duration ≥ 9. 0 hours was 1. 741 times(95%CI 1. 301-2. 331)that of MCI. The differences are statistically significant(P<0. 05).



CONCLUSION: Shorter or longer sleep time is an important factor independently related to MCI. Insufficient sleep in men and longer sleep time in women can increase the risk of MCI.

Language: zh