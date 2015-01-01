Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injury prevention interventions are limited in the fire service due to a lack of widespread implementation and underreporting. This creates a significant challenge to improving occupational health.



OBJECTIVE: To determine how fire chiefs are promoting reporting and the prevention of physical and mental injuries and illnesses.



METHODS: We used an open-ended, qualitative instrument to assess the presence of prevention programs and actions to promote injury and illness reporting in the fire service. The instrument contained six content validated items related to the promotion of prevention interventions and reporting.



RESULTS: A total of 54 fire chiefs (age = 51±8y; females = 4, males = 50, years of experience as fire chief = 7±6y) responded to the instrument. A majority (n = 37/54, 68.5%) of the fire chiefs indicated their department had an established health and wellness program. Most fire chiefs reported using established guidelines, education, and a supportive culture to promote prevention and reporting. The cultural stigma of being a firefighter and fear of repercussions were barriers to the promotion of reporting of illness and injury. Fire chiefs stated that they struggled to find ways to effectively promote reporting and prevention strategies.



CONCLUSIONS: The success of a fire chief's promotional efforts was greater in instances where multiple factors were addressed.

Language: en