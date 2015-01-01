Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol-related motor vehicle crashes are a major preventable cause of death in the United States. One potential factor that may modulate the influence of alcohol on driving-related cognitions and decision-making is trauma-related stress. Indeed, in addition to compelling research indicating that both acute trauma-related stress and acute alcohol consumption may independently affect driving-related risky decision-making, there is reason to believe that the combination of these antecedents may have an exacerbating effect.



METHODS: The current study evaluated the influence of induction of acute trauma-related stress (via script-driven imagery) after alcohol consumption (0.06% Breath Alcohol Concentration [BrAC]) on driving-related cognitions - perceived likelihood of negative consequences and willingness to drive - among 25 trauma-exposed (currently symptomatic) adult drinkers from the community (M = 24.08; 36.0% female).



RESULTS: Participants who were acutely exposed to trauma-related stress after alcohol consumption evidenced lower perceived likelihood of being pulled over by a police officer (ηp2 = 0.38, large effect size) and lower perceived likelihood of getting in an accident (ηp2 = 0.17, medium-to-large effect size) relative to participants exposed to a neutral cue; conversely, participants exposed to trauma-related stress after alcohol consumption evidenced greater willingness to drive (d = 1.16, large effect size) than participants exposed to a neutral cue.



CONCLUSIONS: Generally, findings suggest that individuals with a trauma history that are acutely exposed to trauma-related stressors (e.g., reminders of their traumatic experience) may be particularly vulnerable to poorer driving-related decision-making after alcohol consumption.



RESULTS provide a meaningful target for the development of intoxicated driving prevention and intervention efforts geared specifically for individuals with trauma history.

