Kidd SA, Gaetz S, O'Grady B, Schwan K, Zhao H, Lopes K, Wang W. Can. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
La Deuxième Enquête Nationale Auprès des Jeunes Sans Abri : résultats en matière de santé mentale et de toxicomanie
OBJECTIVE: Youth experiencing homelessness represent a major social problem in Canada and, as demonstrated in the first national survey of this population conducted in 2015, are experiencing significant mental health challenges. The present study examines the findings of a second national survey completed in 2019. These findings afford the opportunity to examine the reliability of the findings of the first study with another large, representative sample and to attempt to articulate the unique characteristics of youth experiencing the greatest distress among this at-risk population.
mental illness; addictions; homeless adolescent; homeless youth; street youth