Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Youth experiencing homelessness represent a major social problem in Canada and, as demonstrated in the first national survey of this population conducted in 2015, are experiencing significant mental health challenges. The present study examines the findings of a second national survey completed in 2019. These findings afford the opportunity to examine the reliability of the findings of the first study with another large, representative sample and to attempt to articulate the unique characteristics of youth experiencing the greatest distress among this at-risk population.



METHODS: This study analyzed the mental-health-related data from the 2019 Without a Home-National Youth Homelessness Survey that was administered through convenience sampling at 98 agencies serving homeless youth in 49 communities across Canada. The survey was cross-sectional and self-administered, assessing a range of demographic information, pre- and post-homelessness variables, and mental health indicators. Multinomial logistic regression and linear regression were implemented to evaluate associations with distress level.



RESULTS: Survey data were obtained from 1,375 youth accessing Canadian homeless services in 9 provinces. Thirty-five percent reported at least 1 suicide attempt, and 33.1% reported a drug overdose requiring hospitalization. The findings of this survey replicated most of the key findings from the 2015 survey. The current findings emphasized, for this high-risk population, the heightened adversity faced by young women, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Two-Spirit (LGBTQ2S), and Indigenous subpopulations, as well as the centrality of violence exposure in determining risk and distress. Sexual violence, in particular, emerged as a key factor in the identification of youth experiencing the greatest distress with risk buffered by contact with family.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings can inform prevention and intervention policies and services and reinforce the importance of attending to violence exposure and trauma as central to the mental health trajectories of youth who have experienced homelessness.

