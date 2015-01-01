Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Issues concerning harassment, bullying and discrimination are not unknown to medical specialties and are likely to be present in neurosurgery as well. The aim of this study was to estimate the extent to which neurosurgeons are faced with issues pertaining to this mistreatment.



METHODS: A survey consisting of fourteen questions was distributed among members of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS). The survey consisted of three parts: 1) demographics; 2) exposure to mistreatment; 3) experienced burnout symptoms.



RESULTS: In total 503 out of the 5665 approached CNS members filled in a survey (response rate 8.9 %). Respondents consisted for 85.9 % out of neurosurgeons and for 13.9 % out of residents. Overall, 61.4 % of the respondents was a victim of form of abusive behavior, while 47.9 % was a victim of at least one form of discrimination. Most reported sources of these mistreatments were other neurosurgeons or (family of) patients. Overall, 49.9 % of the respondents experienced burnout symptoms. Multivariable logistic regression analysis showed that female respondents had higher odds of being a victim of abuse (OR 2.5, 95 % CI 1.4-4.6). Female respondents (OR 19.8, 95 % CI 8.9-43.9) and ethnic minorities (OR 3.8, 95 % CI 2.3-6.2) had higher odds of being a victim of discrimination. Furthermore, victims of abuse were at higher odds (OR 1.7, 95 % CI 1.1-2.6) of having burnout symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Mistreatment and experiencing burnout symptoms frequently occurs among neurosurgeons and residents.

Language: en