Abstract

Lead is a poisonous heavy metal with various known side effects. The effect of opium on raising blood lead concentration (BLC) has been investigated with no general agreement. In Iran, the number of lead poisoning cases has raised among the opium-addicted population. This systematic review and meta-analysis aim to combine the results of previous studies with the Iranian population to investigate the effect of opium on BLC. In this systematic review, PubMed/Medline, Web of Sciences, Embase, and Scopus were searched for studies using the Iranian population to compare the BLC of opium-addicted cases and non-addicted controls till January 2020. A random-effects model was used to pool the results. I-square test was used to assess the heterogeneity of the studies. The effect sizes were standardized mean differences (proxied by Hedges' g) followed by a 95% confidence interval. Of 417 initial articles, 13 studies met the inclusion criteria to be considered in the meta-analysis. The sample size of eligible studies ranged from 40 to 131 (mean 81.83, SD 27.6). All studies were focused on adults with mean age ranged from 33.5 to 65.15 years old (overall mean 49.0, SD 7.66). There were 13 studies included with 18 Hedges' g effect sizes. Using a random effect model, the pooled effect size was g(w) = 2.48 (95% CI: 1.58-3.39) and statistically significant in favor of opium-addicted participants. Moreover, heterogeneity was 96.6% ( I2 = 96.6, Q(17) = 504.95, p < 0.001). For studies with large Hedges' g effect sizes (> 4) identified as outliers and removed from meta-analysis. The pooled Hedges' g effect size reduced to 1.39 (95% CI: 0.94-1.85), still highly significant in favor of higher levels of lead in the opium-addicted group. The funnel plot appeared symmetrical confirmed by Egger's test (t = 1.87, p = 0.088), indicating no publication bias present.

