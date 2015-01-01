|
Rybak YE, Lai KSP, Ramasubbu R, Blumberger DM, Chan P, Delva N, Giacobbe P, Gosselin C, Kennedy SH, Iskandar H, McInerney S, Ravitz P, Sharma V, Zaretsky A, Burhan AM. Depress. Anxiety 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is a debilitating chronic mental illness that confers increased morbidity and mortality, decreases the quality of life, impairs occupational, social, and offspring development, and translates into increased costs on the healthcare system. The goal of this study is to reach an agreement on the concept, definition, staging model, and assessment of TRD.
Language: en
Canada; risk factors; depression; major depressive disorder; depressive disorder; comorbidity; consensus; treatment resistant