Abstract

Visual and auditory distraction (cell phones, texting, displays) increase automobile accidents [1]. While cell phone distraction has been a focus of major concern [2], automobile displays with auditory cues delay performance but research on their visual distraction is lacking [3]. Our prior research showed that simulated hands-free phone calls can impair low contrast color and black-white (BW) visual performance [4]. We report that a simulated automobile display imposes comparable effects on vision threatening driver safety.



Subjects were tested binocularly with a computer program (Innova Systems, Inc.) which measures cone-specific color contrast sensitivity (red, green, and blue cone CS), BW CS and low contrast (6%) visual acuity (VA) on a calibrated Microsoft Surface display viewed in a dark room at 3 feet. Each subject was tested, in randomized order, with and without visual distraction from an iPad mini display immediately to the right of the Surface display. The iPad displayed an image of a roadway intersection with a symbol in one of four quadrants. During distraction, an auditory cue 'look' occurred every 10 s. during which the subject was required to view the iPad and verbally identify the symbol and its intersection quadrant location while continuing to complete CS and VA tasks (Fig. 1). Outcomes included average response time to identify letters, CS and VA scores, and number of correct intersection symbol identifications with and without distraction. Repeated measures ANOVA and paired t-tests assessed distraction effects...

