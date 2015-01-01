|
Lovell J, Rabin J, Cerrillo A, Luevano M, Rowland R, Silva L, Startz K. Eye 2021; ePub(ePubv): ePub.
Visual and auditory distraction (cell phones, texting, displays) increase automobile accidents [1]. While cell phone distraction has been a focus of major concern [2], automobile displays with auditory cues delay performance but research on their visual distraction is lacking [3]. Our prior research showed that simulated hands-free phone calls can impair low contrast color and black-white (BW) visual performance [4]. We report that a simulated automobile display imposes comparable effects on vision threatening driver safety.
