Abstract

The purpose of the study is to determine universal medical and legal measures for individual and nationwide prevention of fortification of the population for practical application by developing and adopting international normative legal act - the Convention on Combating Fortification in Society. To achieve this purpose, the authors have used general scientific and special methods of cognition. Thus, the statistical method was used to analyze the data of official statistics for 2014-2019 regarding the number of crimes committed while intoxication; the method of comparison was used in the analysis of data on studying the development of adolescents' behavior due to alcohol consumption and the effect of special programs on the prevention of alcoholism; the method of questioning was used when interviewing students of higher educational institutions regarding the prevalence of alcohol consumption among young people. The authors of the article have offered to develop the Convention on Combating Fortification in Society, which should include binding international standards for the prevention and treatment of alcoholism in the Member States of this Convention. It has been indicated that the normative and legal acts of the future Member States of the Convention should contain: a definition of the concepts of "fortification" and "alcoholism"; medical, socio-pedagogical, criminal and other measures to counteract alcoholism; provisions for the treatment of alcohol-dependent persons; measures of universal access to information resources in the field of fortification, etc. It has been offered to amend the national regulatory acts of the Member States of the suggested Convention.

Language: ru