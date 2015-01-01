Abstract

BACKGROUND: Increasingly, youth with mental health disorders and suicidality are presenting to emergency departments (EDs) and requiring hospitalization. For youth with suicidality, studies reveal seasonal variations in frequency of presentations but do not identify associated diagnoses or whether other primary mental health complaints also reveal seasonal variations.



METHODS: Data were collected between January 2015 and December 2019 by a child and adolescent psychiatry consultation-liaison service in a pediatric ED and hospital. Descriptive analysis and multiple linear regression were performed to assess volume over time, seasonal trends, and associated diagnoses.



RESULTS: A total of 2367 patients were included, with an average age of 13.9 years and female predominance (62.3%). During the study period, annual ED consultations increased 87.5% and hospital consultations increased 27.5%. Consultations revealed seasonal trends, with highest volumes during January, April, May, October, and November (P <.001; adjusted R (2) = 0.59). The most frequent diagnostic categories were depressive disorders and trauma- or stressor-related disorders. Thirty-six percent of patients presented after a suicide attempt, with the highest rates in spring (P =.03; adjusted R (2) = 0.19). Boarding rates revealed significant seasonality, with higher instances in February, March, April, May, and October (P =.009; adjusted R (2) = 0.32).



CONCLUSIONS: Mental health presentations to a pediatric ED and hospital reveal seasonal trends, with the highest volumes in fall and spring and the most common diagnoses being depressive and trauma-related disorders. Suicide attempts are highest in late spring. Knowledge of these trends should inform hospitals, mental health services, and school systems regarding staffing, safety, surveillance, and prevention.

Language: en