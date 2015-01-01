Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between peer victimization and psychosomatic symptoms among school-going children.



METHODS: A total of 213 school-going children (Mean = 11.49 y, SD = 1.44) studying in grades 5 to 8 were recruited from 2 schools from a north Indian city. The children were administered the California Bullying Victimization Scale (CBVS), Pre-Adolescent Adjustment Scale (PAAS), and the Children's Somatization Inventory (CSI). The total score on the somatization inventory and the total number of psychosomatic symptoms endorsed were used as the main outcome measures.



RESULTS: Out of the 213 students, 42.7% were involved in bullying either as victims or as perpetrators. A little more than one-fourth (26.8%) were victims. A consistent positive association between victimization and somatic complaints was found. The most common physical symptoms reported by victims included headache (60.7%), chest pain (35.7%), stomach pain (33.9%), weakness (30.4%), and pain in arms and legs (19.6%). Stepwise multiple regression analysis revealed that 22.6% of the variance in the total CSI scores was accounted by the total victimization score, self-reported adjustment with school teachers, and academic performance (F = 20.97, P = 0.0001). The total number of functional somatic symptoms were predicted by the total victimization score, academic performance, and age of the child (F = 16.03, P = 0.0001). These variables together predicted 18% of the variance in the total number of symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Primary health care clinicians and pediatricians need to consider bullying as one of the potential risk factors when they encounter physical symptoms among pediatric patients in their clinical practice.

