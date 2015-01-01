Abstract

BACKGROUND: Binge-watching refers to the watching of several episodes of a TV series or program in rapid succession. This study aims to investigate the associations of binge-watching behavior with depression, social interaction anxiety, and loneliness risks among adults in Taiwan.



METHODS: A cross-sectional online survey was conducted in October 2018, in which data from 1488 participants were collected using a self-administered questionnaire comprising four valid and reliable scales: the Center for Epidemiologic Studied Depression Scale (CES-D), the Chinese version of the Social Interaction Anxiety Scale (SIAS-C), the UCLA Loneliness Scale (version 3), and the Problematic Series Watching Scale (PSWS).



RESULTS: Among the surveyed participants, the mean age was 28.3, and most participants were women who had completed undergraduate education. Multiple regression analysis demonstrated that, after adjustments for sociodemographic characteristics and self-reported health statuses, the score on the problematic binge-watching scale was positively associated with the scores on the depression, social interaction anxiety, and loneliness scales (p < 0.001 for each model).



CONCLUSIONS: Problematic binge-watching was associated with increased depression, social interaction anxiety, and loneliness risks among adults in Taiwan. Additional studies on the relationship between problematic binge-watching and mental health problems, as well as its potential mechanism, are warranted.

