Citation
Toyoshima M, Noguchi Y, Otsubo M, Tachi T, Teramachi H. Int. J. Med. Sci. 2021; 18(5): 1130-1136.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Ivyspring International Publisher)
DOI
PMID
33526972
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In recent years, there has been an increasing number of people who feel sleep-deprived owing to sudden changes in the social environment. Patients prescribed benzodiazepine-based hypnotics (BZ drugs) also develop movement disorder action and memory disorders as adverse events (AEs), and they have further problems such as dependency and tolerance because of long-term use. Therefore, the use of non-benzodiazepine-based hypnotics (Z-drugs) is recommended for patients with insomnia. However, as AEs have also been reported for Z-drugs, it is important to identify these when switching hypnotics.
Language: en
Keywords
benzodiazepine-based hypnotics; Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report database; non-benzodiazepine-based hypnotics; signal detection