Knaappila N, Marttunen M, Fröjd S, Lindberg N, Kaltiala R. J Cannabis Res 2020; 2(1): e44.
(Copyright © 2020)
33526131
BACKGROUND: Despite reduced sanctions and more permissive attitudes toward cannabis use in the USA and Europe, the prevalences of adolescent cannabis use have remained rather stable in the twenty-first century. However, whether trends in adolescent cannabis use differ between socioeconomic groups is not known. The aim of this study was to examine trends in cannabis use according to socioeconomic status among Finnish adolescents from 2000 to 2015.
Language: en
Adolescent; Epidemiology; Finland; Socioeconomic factors; Socioeconomic status; Cannabis; Parental factors