Abstract

AIM AND OBJECTIVES: The study aimed to investigate the associations of suicide risk, self-efficacy, and mental health help-seeking among the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT).



BACKGROUND: The LGBT individuals were found to have higher risk of suicide. However, mental health promotion and suicide prevention strategies were lacking in this population.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional survey with two-group comparison.



METHODS: The LGBT group was recruited through snowballing method, which was then age-matched with the comparison group as the reference. The questionnaire contained demographics, self-rated health, suicide risk assessment, and help-seeking indicators including formal (e.g., medical or psychiatric services) and informal (e.g., family or friends) help sought. Chi-square tests, t-tests, two-way ANOVA and multivariable regression were performed to test the differences between two groups. The methods followed STROBE criteria.



RESULTS: The LGBT group had a significantly higher prevalence of lifetime/recent suicide ideation, prior suicide attempts, and mental distress or depressive symptoms. Their self-rated health and health-related self-efficacy were poorer than those of the comparison group and were associated with increased suicide risk levels. Among the 27.1% of LGBT who intended to seek help for depression, one in five visited psychiatric services. The LGBT were 2-4 times more likely than the comparison group to disclose their distress or seek informal help. However, psychiatric and medical service contacts were relatively low for suicide high-risk individuals in the LGBT group.



CONCLUSIONS: The LGBT individuals had a lower level of self-efficacy and higher suicidal risks than the general public. Healthcare professionals and the public should be aware of their informal help-seeking signals such as disclosure of suicide ideation to friends/relatives and connect them to proper mental health resources for further assessment. RELEVANCE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE: The LGBT with suicide risks require early detection and proper referrals by first-line nurses to promote suicide prevention in this population.

