|
Citation
|
Kline NK, Cabrera KB, Reed KMP. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Intimate partner aggression (IPA) victimization and substance use have been well established as risk factors for IPA perpetration (Leonard, 2005; Sprunger et al., 2015). Recent research has identified a negative association between distress tolerance and physical and psychological IPA perpetration, specifically in males in substance use treatment (Shorey et al., 2017). Research examining the interplay of problem substance use, distress tolerance, and other forms of IPA (i.e., sexual coercion, controlling behaviors) in non-clinical samples is limited. The present analysis aimed to examine the potential moderating effect of distress tolerance on problem alcohol use and four types of IPA perpetration (physical assault, psychological aggression, sexual coercion, and controlling behaviors) in a diverse, national sample (N = 323; 44.3% female; 52.9% sexual minority; age M = 33.61 years, SD = 8.71).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
domestic violence; intervention/treatment; alcohol and drugs; distress tolerance; predicting domestic violence