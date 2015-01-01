|
Benno Meyer-Rochow V, Hakko T, Hakko H, Riipinen P, Timonen M. Mol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Nature Publishing Group)
It is admirable that Plöderl and Hengartner have taken up the task to examine publications for occurrences of false positives and other flaws [1, 2]. That is a major undertaking and will likely occupy them for many years to come since in their own words "most research findings are false positives". In psychiatric publications successful replications were in fact possible only in one third of the published cases [3]. The question is whether the other two thirds were useless articles, especially in view of the fact that in epidemiological studies data are usually gathered for several purposes and compromises are necessary to decide what to gather and what to ignore. Consequently, epidemiological data may, to some extent, always have some limitations.
